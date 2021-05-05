Overview

Dr. Juan Pardo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Pardo works at Annapolis ENT Associates in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Vertigo and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.