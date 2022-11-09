Dr. Juan Otheguy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otheguy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Otheguy, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Otheguy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They graduated from University Of Central Del Caribe and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Otheguy works at
Locations
Urology Professionals2075 Little Rd, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 380-2666Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So far so good. I haven’t meet him yet but the ease of speaking to his office is way better than 90% of urology clinic that I have tried to make an appointment with.
About Dr. Juan Otheguy, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1992760557
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of Central Del Caribe
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otheguy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otheguy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otheguy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otheguy works at
Dr. Otheguy has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otheguy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Otheguy speaks Spanish.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Otheguy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otheguy.
