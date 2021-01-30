Dr. Juan Otero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Otero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Otero, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Locations
Otero Medical Center8212 W FLAGLER ST, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 444-7799
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent doctor and a very nice person.
About Dr. Juan Otero, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760419410
Education & Certifications
- AULTMAN HOSPITAL
- Neoucom Hospital-Canton
- Universidad Central del Este
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Otero speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Otero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.