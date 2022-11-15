Dr. Juan Ortega-Barnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortega-Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Ortega-Barnett, MD
Dr. Juan Ortega-Barnett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kyle, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from The University Of La Salle and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Ascension Medical Group Seton Neurosurgery Kyle Crossing5103 Kyle Center Dr Ste 104, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 324-8300
Juan Ramon Ortega-barnett, MD2240 Gulf Fwy S Ste 100, League City, TX 77573 Directions (832) 505-1800
Memorial Hermann9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 130, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (713) 897-5900
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Dr. Ortega-Barnett is a great listener and great communicator. He really helped me understand my condition.
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital
- West Virginia University Schoo
- The University Of La Salle
