Overview

Dr. Juan Ortega-Barnett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kyle, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from The University Of La Salle and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Ortega-Barnett works at Ascension Medical Group Seton Neurosurgery Kyle Crossing in Kyle, TX with other offices in League City, TX and Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.