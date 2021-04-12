Overview

Dr. Juan Olivero, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Olivero works at Houston Kidney Consultants in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.