Dr. Juan Olivero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Olivero, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Olivero works at
Locations
Houston Kidney Consultants Pllc6560 Fannin St Ste 2206, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-4615
Southfield Dialysis11600 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 436-0263
Med Center Dialysis5610 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 520-6878
Houston Galleria Dialysis5923 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057 Directions (713) 977-1278
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
His attention while asking questions.
About Dr. Juan Olivero, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olivero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
