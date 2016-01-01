Dr. Ojeda Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Ojeda Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Ojeda Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES.
Dr. Ojeda Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chen Neighborhood Medical Hialeah LLC2150 W 68th St Ste 200, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 828-4300
-
2
Chen Senior Medical Center 95th Street2230 NW 95th St, Miami, FL 33147 Directions (305) 827-2977
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ojeda Jr?
About Dr. Juan Ojeda Jr, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1912983255
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ojeda Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ojeda Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ojeda Jr works at
Dr. Ojeda Jr speaks Spanish.
Dr. Ojeda Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ojeda Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ojeda Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ojeda Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.