See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Weston, FL
Dr. Juan Nogueras, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Juan Nogueras, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Juan Nogueras, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida and Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Nogueras works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in Parkland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fistula, Intestinal Obstruction and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Colorectal Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alan Herline, MD
Dr. Alan Herline, MD
10 (36)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Dolberg, MD
Dr. Michael Dolberg, MD
10 (193)
View Profile
Dr. Victoria Lao, MD
Dr. Victoria Lao, MD
10 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Hospital West.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5000
  2. 2
    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    5701 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 518-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida
  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal Fistula
Intestinal Obstruction
Colorectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Intestinal Obstruction
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Adenoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Adenoma
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Polyp Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyps
Proctitis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nogueras?

    Sep 20, 2022
    Dr. Nogueras and his staff are wonderful. I've only seen Dr. Nogueras 3-times so far and each time he has turned a "not so pleasant exam" in to one that wasn't too bad. I also want to comment that during my 3 appointmetns I was always seen on-time OR early. As a matter of fact I arrived 1-hour early for my most recent appointment and I was taken in 5-minutes after arrival! That's not too common with most doctors appointments. I highly trust and would recommend Dr. Nogueras to my friends, family, and to you. Added on 9-20-22 - Today I had surgery at Cleveland Clinic in Coral Springs preformed by Dr. Nogueras. Simply put nobody ever likes needing to have any type of surgery and the stress that comes with it. I couldn't have asked for a better experience having the procedure done at Cleveland Clinic in Coral Springs. Between the team of nurses and anesthesiologists plus having an amazing doctor like Dr. Nogueras made a scary and stressful procedure "easy". 5-STARS*****
    Jason B — Sep 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Juan Nogueras, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Juan Nogueras, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nogueras to family and friends

    Dr. Nogueras' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nogueras

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Juan Nogueras, MD.

    About Dr. Juan Nogueras, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225092893
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Columbia Presbyterian Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Columbia Presby MC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Nogueras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nogueras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nogueras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nogueras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nogueras has seen patients for Anal Fistula, Intestinal Obstruction and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nogueras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nogueras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nogueras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nogueras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nogueras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Juan Nogueras, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.