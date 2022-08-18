See All Neurologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Juan Carlos Muniz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Juan Carlos Muniz, MD

Neurology
4.5 (77)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Juan Carlos Muniz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe Clinical Campus: Hospital Universitario Ramon Ruiz Arnau and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Carlos Muniz works at TFPS SMMC 901 Village BLVD, Ste 702 in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Meschia, MD
Dr. James Meschia, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Alfonso Lopez, MD
Dr. Alfonso Lopez, MD
6 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Wendy Sherman, MD
Dr. Wendy Sherman, MD
10 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute
    901 Village Blvd Ste 702, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 882-6214

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Carlos Muniz?

    Aug 18, 2022
    Dr. Muniz his an amazing physician!! His very into his patient care I truly recommend him!! Thank you Dr. Muniz for your time and listening to your patients!!!
    Maria Cano — Aug 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Juan Carlos Muniz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Juan Carlos Muniz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Carlos Muniz to family and friends

    Dr. Carlos Muniz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Carlos Muniz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Juan Carlos Muniz, MD.

    About Dr. Juan Carlos Muniz, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609065507
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of South Florida
    Residency
    Internship
    • Va Caribbean Healthcare System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central Del Caribe Clinical Campus: Hospital Universitario Ramon Ruiz Arnau
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Carlos Muniz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlos Muniz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carlos Muniz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carlos Muniz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carlos Muniz works at TFPS SMMC 901 Village BLVD, Ste 702 in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Carlos Muniz’s profile.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlos Muniz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlos Muniz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlos Muniz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlos Muniz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Juan Carlos Muniz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.