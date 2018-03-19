Dr. Juan Montoya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montoya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Montoya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Montoya, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Locations
The Urology Center of Colorado2777 Mile High Stadium Cir Ste 1, Denver, CO 80211 Directions (303) 963-0833
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Montoya is an accomplished professional whom I recommend with full confidence. He merges expertise, professional demeanor, and communication skills as well as one could expect. He performed a radical prostatectomy for me, and the entire experience was enhanced by his handling the case. I have respect and gratitude for Dr. Montoya and those with whom he works.
About Dr. Juan Montoya, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montoya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montoya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montoya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montoya has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montoya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Montoya speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Montoya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montoya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montoya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montoya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.