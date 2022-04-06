Dr. Montalvo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Montalvo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Montalvo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.
Dr. Montalvo works at
Locations
Ob.gyn. Specialist of Laredo PA10410 Medical Loop Bldg 3B, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions (956) 712-1294
Quest Diagnostics Clinical Laboratories Inc4770 REGENT BLVD, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my doctor for 18 years, he truly cares about each of his patients and give you the time you need. He explains with detail all of your questions. Sometimes you have to wait, but just remember that he's giving their time to the other patients. The staff is courteous and helpful. I highly recommend him to all the women that I know.
About Dr. Juan Montalvo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1447268016
Education & Certifications
- Mem Hermann Hlthcare Sys
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montalvo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montalvo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montalvo has seen patients for C-Section, High Risk Pregnancy and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montalvo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Montalvo speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Montalvo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montalvo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montalvo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montalvo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.