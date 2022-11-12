Overview

Dr. Juan Mercado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville and Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Mercado works at UPMC Union Primary Care in New Castle, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.