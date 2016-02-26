See All Family Doctors in Mulberry, FL
Dr. Juan Martinez-Alvarado, MD

Family Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Juan Martinez-Alvarado, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mulberry, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Martinez-Alvarado works at Central Florida Health Care Inc in Mulberry, FL with other offices in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Florida Health Care Inc. - Mulberry
    106 NW 9th Ave, Mulberry, FL 33860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 234-8534
  2. 2
    Raymond Diehl
    3401 Capital Cir NE, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 386-2266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 26, 2016
    Dr. Martinez is very professional, he cares about his patients and is very knowledgeable. Great Dr and will recommend him to all my friends.
    Andrea Q in Tallahassee, FL — Feb 26, 2016
    About Dr. Juan Martinez-Alvarado, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1972569440
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Univ Of Pr
