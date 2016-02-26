Overview

Dr. Juan Martinez-Alvarado, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mulberry, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Martinez-Alvarado works at Central Florida Health Care Inc in Mulberry, FL with other offices in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.