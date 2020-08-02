Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Juan Martinez, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine|Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina|Veterans Administration Medical Center, Department Of Pathology|Veterans Administration Medical Center, Department Of Psychiatry and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
1
Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (561) 709-6696Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
JDCH Cystic Fibrosis, Sleep and Pulmonary Center1131 N 35th Ave Ste 210, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 890-4808
3
JDCH Cystic Fibrosis, Sleep and Pulmonary Center1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 204, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 890-4809Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
4
JDCH Cystic Fibrosis, Sleep and Pulmonary Center5830 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 140, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 953-6533Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
My son became a patient of his after his pulmonologist passed away over 10 years ago. Dr Martinez is a fabulous doctor. I loved the way he took a no BS approach with my son who was 14 when we switched to him. Appointments usually run late but that's because he gives full attention, answers questions and never rushes appointments. If you need a pediatric pulmonologist, he's your guy!
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1619963287
- Rainbow Babies & Childrens Hospital|Rainbow Babies and Childrens Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University (MetroHealth Medical Center)
- Case Western Reserve University (MetroHealth Medical Center)|Metrohlth Med Ctr
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine|Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina|Veterans Administration Medical Center, Department Of Pathology|Veterans Administration Medical Center, Department Of Psychiatry
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
