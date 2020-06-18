Overview

Dr. Juan Martinez-Vargas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Pucmm and is affiliated with Clark Regional Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Martinez-Vargas works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.