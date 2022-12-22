Dr. Juan Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Martinez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.
Dr. Martinez works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants7777 Forest Ln Ste C828, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 496-1100
-
2
Tuscan Surgery Center At Las Colinas LLC701 Tuscan Dr Ste 100, Irving, TX 75039 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?
Very best physicianI have ever seen!Staff,facilty,nurses,top notch!Privacy and dignity for such a procedure was beyond reproach.I have always dreaded this procedure.Had them with other providers. No office is as efficient!! On time, courteous ,and keeps you well informed! I don’t generally give reviews. However, these are the best people I have ever seen. No other office including non medical professionals offer this type of treatment. A score of 10 is not enough.10 plus. These people knock it out of the ballpark!!!!
About Dr. Juan Martinez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154525723
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.