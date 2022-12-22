Overview

Dr. Juan Martinez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.



Dr. Martinez works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Dallas, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.