Dr. Juan Martinez Jr, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Juan Martinez Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Salamanca.

Dr. Martinez Jr works at Pediatric Health Of Weston in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Health of Weston PA
    2233 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 2, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-0333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Bronchitis
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Bronchitis

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hernia
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Rash
Ringworm
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 17, 2016
    Best Doctor in Weston .Caring,knowledgeable and friendly.
    marina rubiano in Ft Lauderdale, FL — Nov 17, 2016
    About Dr. Juan Martinez Jr, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1093822041
    Education & Certifications

    • Miami Children`S Hospital
    • Universidad De Salamanca
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Martinez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martinez Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martinez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinez Jr works at Pediatric Health Of Weston in Weston, FL. View the full address on Dr. Martinez Jr’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

