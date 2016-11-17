Dr. Juan Martinez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Martinez Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Martinez Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Salamanca.
Dr. Martinez Jr works at
Locations
Pediatric Health of Weston PA2233 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 2, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 659-0333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor in Weston .Caring,knowledgeable and friendly.
About Dr. Juan Martinez Jr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093822041
Education & Certifications
- Miami Children`S Hospital
- Universidad De Salamanca
Dr. Martinez Jr works at
Dr. Martinez Jr speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
