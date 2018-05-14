Dr. Juan Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Martin, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Surgery of Southern Nevada5320 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 282, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 737-3808
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martin just performed a resection of my left lung. This was a surgery that i was terrified about having and espcially because cancer had been found. The surgery went off perfect and he was able to remove 100% of the cancer. Here i am 2 day's out of the hospital and feel fantastic.
About Dr. Juan Martin, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1487632220
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
