Dr. Juan Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Martin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spring, TX. They graduated from SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with East Houston Hospital & Clinics, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Oakbend Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
-
1
Minivasive Pain & Orthopedics3301 Spring Stuebner Rd Ste 110, Spring, TX 77389 Directions (346) 262-0300
-
2
Said Uddin MD PA11301 Fallbrook Dr Ste 120, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 653-2686
-
3
Juan J. Martin M.D.4840 Sweetwater Blvd Ste B, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 265-0665
-
4
Minivasive Pain & Orthopedics2656 S Loop W Ste 595, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (346) 980-8700
-
5
Minivasive Pain Specialists13831 Northwest Fwy Ste 177, Houston, TX 77040 Directions (346) 800-6001
Hospital Affiliations
- East Houston Hospital & Clinics
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Oakbend Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
Dr. Martin took care of my back pain in no time .
About Dr. Juan Martin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1265639777
Education & Certifications
- SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.