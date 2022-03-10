Dr. Juan Marmol-Velez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marmol-Velez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Marmol-Velez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Juan Marmol-Velez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO.
Dr. Marmol-Velez works at
CU Medicine Cardiology1500 Park Central Dr Ste 401, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (720) 516-3060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Marmol-Velez truly listened to me, asked me questions, and, most importantly, clearly offered detailed information in understandable terms without "talking down" to me. My view is generally, the more information, the better. I trust him.
- Cardiology
- English
- University of Texas Health Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Marmol-Velez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marmol-Velez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marmol-Velez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marmol-Velez works at
Dr. Marmol-Velez has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marmol-Velez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Marmol-Velez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marmol-Velez.
