Dr. Juan Maguina, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Maguina, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Gabriel Pediatrics1779 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 982-6800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor, my kids love him!!
About Dr. Juan Maguina, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Maguina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maguina accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maguina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Maguina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maguina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maguina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maguina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.