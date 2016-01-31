See All Pediatricians in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Juan Maguina, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Maguina works at Gabriel Pediatrics in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gabriel Pediatrics
    1779 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 982-6800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Diabetes Counseling
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Diabetes Counseling
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 31, 2016
    Excellent Doctor, my kids love him!!
    Medical Education
    • PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Dr. Juan Maguina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maguina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maguina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maguina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maguina works at Gabriel Pediatrics in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Maguina’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Maguina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maguina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maguina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maguina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

