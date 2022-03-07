Dr. Juan Lujan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lujan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Lujan, MD
Dr. Juan Lujan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ.
Stafford Surgical Specialists1100 Route 72 W Ste 303, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 978-3325
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Dr. Lujan is very professional, thourough, compassionate and sensitive man/ physician. Dr. Lujan took his time explaining everything he was going to do surgically as well as what I could expect during my post operative and surgical recovery. All of his office staff likewise were awesome!!! I had a few little "bumps" in the road post op, but Dr. Lujan was there every step of the way to guide my recovery. I can not sing his praises enough!!!
- General Surgery
- English
Dr. Lujan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lujan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lujan works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lujan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lujan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lujan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lujan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.