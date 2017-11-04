Overview

Dr. Juan Lora, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Lora works at Excela Health Gastroenterology in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Mount Pleasant, PA, Irwin, PA and Latrobe, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Esophagitis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.