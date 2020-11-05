Dr. Juan Lopez, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Lopez, DDS
Overview
Dr. Juan Lopez, DDS is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They completed their fellowship with Lenox Hill Hospital Program
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
-
1
Oral Facial Reconstruction & Implant Center - Coral Springs5531 N University Dr Ste 104, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions (954) 953-6808Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Oral-Facial Reconstruction & Implant Center - Aventura21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 305, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (954) 692-6115MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely brilliant, phenomenal professional, has my utmost trust and confidence. Any patient of his is in absolutely wonderful hands and has nothing to worry about. I would 100 percent advise him to all.
About Dr. Juan Lopez, DDS
- Anesthesiology
- English, Spanish
- 1447281720
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital Program
- The Rockefeller Foundation
- Bellevue Medical Center
