Dr. Juan Llompart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Llompart, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Detar Hospital Navarro, Jackson County Hospital District and Yoakum Community Hospital.
Dr. Llompart works at
Locations
Juan Llompart M.d. P.A.2705 Hospital Dr Ste 202, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 572-5105
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Detar Hospital Navarro
- Jackson County Hospital District
- Yoakum Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was one of 2 ER doctors that saved my life. I was dead he helped to make sure I came back without being a vegetable. Him and dr McNeil
About Dr. Juan Llompart, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1790893576
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Llompart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Llompart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Llompart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Llompart works at
Dr. Llompart speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Llompart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Llompart.
