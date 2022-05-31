Dr. Juan Lebron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Lebron, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Lebron, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from U Puerto Rico and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Locations
Lima West855 W Market St Ste F, Lima, OH 45805 Directions (419) 227-6181Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mansfield273 Cline Ave, Mansfield, OH 44907 Directions (419) 756-5400
Mansfield1221 S Trimble Rd Ste C2, Mansfield, OH 44907 Directions (419) 756-5400
Westerville575 Charring Cross Dr Ste 101, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 895-0679Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Juan Lebron, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Vitreoretinal Foundation/University of Tennessee
- Boston Med Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- U Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebron has seen patients for Macular Edema, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lebron speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.