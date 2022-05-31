Overview

Dr. Juan Lebron, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from U Puerto Rico and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Lebron works at Retina Vitreous Associates in Lima, OH with other offices in Mansfield, OH and Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.