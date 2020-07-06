See All Spinal Injury Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. Juan Latorre, MD

Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Juan Latorre, MD is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Facultad de Medicina de la Pontificia Universidad Javerian|Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Latorre works at Austin Rehabilitation Specialists - East 32nd St in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Phantom Limb Pain and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Rehabilitation Specialists - East 32nd St
    1015 E 32nd St Ste 306, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-4951
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Austin Rehabilitation Specialists - North IH-3
    3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 660, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 894-9835

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 06, 2020
    I had a virtual visit because of the Covid 19 issues. I have always enjoyed my appointments with Dr. Latorre and his office staff. Being a C 5/6 quad for 16 years and understanding that there is really nothing to do to make my life easier. It makes my appointments fairly simple. The one thing I wish I could get, being in my situation is, information about new wheelchairs and transferring equipment. Also, who the lobbyist are, that are fighting for funding, of new procedures and products quads need for our insurance companies to pay for with my tax money! I’m a business owner and pay for many of the devices I need to stay “healthy and strong”! Insurance should help with the purchase of these devices. I have talked to my rep and senators. Without any luck! Seems like only the lobbyists are able to grease the pockets of our politicians to get things done. Thank you, Alan Adams
    Alan — Jul 06, 2020
    About Dr. Juan Latorre, MD

    • Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841269263
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Med Ut Alliance|Ut Southwestern Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of Illinois Chicago|University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Facultad de Medicina de la Pontificia Universidad Javerian|Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Latorre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latorre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Latorre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Latorre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Latorre works at Austin Rehabilitation Specialists - East 32nd St in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Latorre’s profile.

    Dr. Latorre has seen patients for Phantom Limb Pain and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latorre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Latorre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latorre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latorre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latorre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

