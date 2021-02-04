Dr. Juan Lacayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Lacayo, MD
Dr. Juan Lacayo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Loganville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Alcovy Neurology3535 Highway 81, Loganville, GA 30052 Directions (678) 905-9625
Healogics Specialty Physicians of Georgia LLC705 Breedlove Dr Ste 300, Monroe, GA 30655 Directions (678) 635-8682
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Easy to communicate with, through and understanding. Rare qualities in a neurologist !
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Neurology
Dr. Lacayo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacayo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lacayo has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lacayo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacayo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacayo.
