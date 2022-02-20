Dr. Juan Kurdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Kurdi, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Kurdi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Levelland, Covenant Medical Center and Medical Arts Hospital.
Dr. Kurdi works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates of Lubbock3514 21st St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-1801Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Caprock Cardiovascular Center, LLP4316 23RD ST, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 701-5858Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Hospital Levelland
- Covenant Medical Center
- Medical Arts Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurdi?
he has been wonderful for both me and my husband. He has done much more than my previous Cardiologist!
About Dr. Juan Kurdi, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1568429504
Education & Certifications
- University Of Damascus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurdi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurdi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurdi has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurdi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kurdi speaks Arabic.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurdi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurdi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurdi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurdi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.