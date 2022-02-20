Overview

Dr. Juan Kurdi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Levelland, Covenant Medical Center and Medical Arts Hospital.



Dr. Kurdi works at Covenant Medical Group in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.