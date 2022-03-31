Dr. Juan Joy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Joy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Joy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Joy works at
Locations
-
1
Neurology& Neurosurgery Associates50 2nd St SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 293-2107
- 2 180 AVENUE A SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 293-2107
Hospital Affiliations
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
my husband was misdiagnosed as a patient at Bartow Memorial and a neurologist from Lake Wales - After his discharge we went to see our primary and she called Dr. Joy personally and got him in - in 2 weeks - that was pretty fast really - Dr. Joy diagnosed him and has been treating him for the last 2 yrs -
About Dr. Juan Joy, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992759807
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joy has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joy speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Joy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joy.
