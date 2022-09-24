Dr. Juan Jose Blondet Teixeira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blondet Teixeira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Jose Blondet Teixeira, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Jose Blondet Teixeira, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY SAN MARTIN DE PORRES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with United Hospital.
Dr. Blondet Teixeira works at
Locations
-
1
Allina Medical Clinic280 Smith Ave N, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 241-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blondet Teixeira?
Dr Blondet is kind, compassionate and outstandingly talented. He did a 5 hour gastric bypass revision on me having to make difficult choices in the moment that had me feeling better than ever! He listened carefully to all my concerns, I never felt judgement, and he was exceptionally clear on describing what he as going to do and the risks. I always felt he had my well-being paramount of importance. Recovery was astoundingly fast. I owe my life to him. I'd trust the lives of my family with his deft hands and empathetic heart. THANK YOU, Dr. Blondet!
About Dr. Juan Jose Blondet Teixeira, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003059379
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY SAN MARTIN DE PORRES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blondet Teixeira has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blondet Teixeira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blondet Teixeira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blondet Teixeira works at
Dr. Blondet Teixeira has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Obesity and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blondet Teixeira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blondet Teixeira speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Blondet Teixeira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blondet Teixeira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blondet Teixeira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blondet Teixeira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.