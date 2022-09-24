Overview

Dr. Juan Jose Blondet Teixeira, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY SAN MARTIN DE PORRES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with United Hospital.



Dr. Blondet Teixeira works at Allina Health United Gen Sgy in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Obesity and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.