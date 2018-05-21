Overview

Dr. Juan Herrera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Herrera works at Gastro Health in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia and Non-Neonatal Jaundice along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.