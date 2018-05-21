Dr. Juan Herrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Herrera, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Herrera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Gastro Health - Fort Myers7152 Coca Sabal Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 939-9939
James Amontree MD2400 Harbor Blvd Ste 9, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (239) 466-1213
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Herrera care about your health. Many people don’t understand that most conditions you would see Dr. Herrera for are not simple and often can’t be solved in a single visit I’ve seen Dr. Herrera for over 10 years and often had second opinions and every time Dr. Herrera‘s opinion was the correct one I would gladly recommend him to anyone
About Dr. Juan Herrera, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841282118
Education & Certifications
- University Fla
- UCLA San Fernando/Sepulveda Va Med Center
- UCLA San Fernando
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- University of California, Riverside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrera has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia and Non-Neonatal Jaundice, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herrera speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.