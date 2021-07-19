Dr. Juan Herrada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Herrada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Herrada, MD is a Hematology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
Dr. Herrada works at
Locations
El Paso Cancer Treatment Center Gateway7848 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 599-1313Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
El Paso Cancer Treatment Center West1901 Grandview Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-6750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very thankful to have Dr. Herrada as my oncologist. From the beginning he has gained my confidence that he is very knowledgeable about the treatment options that would be beneficial for me. He is thorough and dedicated in carrying out my care. I really appreciate that he listens to the concerns that I have and considers how each decision effects my daily life.
About Dr. Juan Herrada, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1215934674
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- U Tex Sch Med
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrada works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrada, there are benefits to both methods.