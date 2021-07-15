Dr. Guzman-Negron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Guzman-Negron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Guzman-Negron, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bayamon, PR.
Dr. Guzman-Negron works at
Locations
Urologia Once Psc100 Paseo San Pablo Ste 406, Bayamon, PR 00961 Directions (787) 680-7525
Cleveland Clinic Florida5701 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Directions (954) 518-7500
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 518-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and respectful. I highly recommend Dr. Guzman-Negron
About Dr. Juan Guzman-Negron, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1013222959
Education & Certifications
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
