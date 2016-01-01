See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Juan Ortiz Guevara, MD

Geriatric Medicine
Overview

Dr. Juan Ortiz Guevara, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.

Dr. Ortiz Guevara works at Your Health Pediatrics, Inc. in Kissimmee, FL.

    M. Anwarul Hoque M.d. P.A.
    201 Hilda St Ste 15, Kissimmee, FL 34741
(407) 554-5707

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Venous Insufficiency
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Venous Insufficiency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon

About Dr. Juan Ortiz Guevara, MD

  Geriatric Medicine
  English, Spanish
  1053383323
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ortiz Guevara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Ortiz Guevara works at Your Health Pediatrics, Inc. in Kissimmee, FL.

Dr. Ortiz Guevara has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz Guevara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz Guevara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

