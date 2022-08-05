Overview

Dr. Juan Guajardo, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.



Dr. Guajardo works at Juan Guajardo, MD in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.