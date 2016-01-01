Dr. Juan Grau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Grau, MD
Dr. Juan Grau, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U de Alcala de Henares, Madrid and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Valley Medcial Group, Cardiac Surgery1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 301, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-8377
Valley Hospital223 N Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-8377
- Valley Hospital
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992797542
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- U de Alcala de Henares, Madrid
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Grau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grau speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Grau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grau.
