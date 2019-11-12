Dr. Juan Gonzalez Dickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez Dickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Gonzalez Dickson, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Gonzalez Dickson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from PORTER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Knapp Medical Center.
Dr. Gonzalez Dickson works at
Locations
1
Juan J. Gonzalez-dickson M.d. P.A.909 James St Ste A, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 968-0802
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Knapp Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Juan J Gonzalez-Dickson has been nothing but amazing! He is very compassionate about his patients and has always treated me with kindness and understanding. He is very knowledgeable and caring. I do and always will recommend Dr. G-D for your obstetrical / gynecological needs.
About Dr. Juan Gonzalez Dickson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PORTER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez Dickson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez Dickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez Dickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez Dickson has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez Dickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez Dickson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez Dickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez Dickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez Dickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.