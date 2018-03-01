Overview

Dr. Juan Gonzalez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez works at The Kidney Institute in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.