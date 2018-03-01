Dr. Juan Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Gonzalez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Locations
Kidney Institute6560 Fannin St Ste 1824, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-9080
Medical Center Kidney Clinic2254 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 797-9909
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gonzalez is one of the best Drs I have ever had the pleasure to see. He is very knowledgeable and compassionate. I am very lucky to have him as my nephrologist. I would recommend him to anyone with kidney disease.
About Dr. Juan Gonzalez, MD
- Nephrology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech University Health Science Center
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.