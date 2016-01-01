Dr. Juan Gonzalez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Gonzalez Jr, MD
Dr. Juan Gonzalez Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Gonzalez Jr works at
Hudson Home Therapies3196 Kennedy Blvd Ste 2, Union City, NJ 07087 Directions (201) 795-9080
Palisades Medical Center7600 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 795-9080
Hoboken University Medical Center308 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 418-1973
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Gonzalez Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez Jr has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez Jr speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez Jr.
