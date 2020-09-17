Overview

Dr. Juan Gonzalez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Heart & Vascular Clinic in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.