See All Podiatric Surgeons in Lawrence, NY
Dr. Juan Goez, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Juan Goez, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Juan Goez, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lawrence, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Dr. Goez works at Juan C Goez, DPM in Lawrence, NY with other offices in Freeport, NY and Bellmore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mark Sharobeem, DPM
Dr. Mark Sharobeem, DPM
10 (253)
View Profile
Dr. Kelvin Barry, DPM
Dr. Kelvin Barry, DPM
10 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Femi Francis-Leito, DPM
Dr. Femi Francis-Leito, DPM
10 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Arsenio Medical
    215 Rockaway Tpke, Lawrence, NY 11559 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 804-2291
  2. 2
    Juan C.Goez, DPM
    72 Guy Lombardo Ave, Freeport, NY 11520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 804-2291
  3. 3
    Juan Goez, DPM
    2428 Merrick Rd, Bellmore, NY 11710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 804-2291

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai South Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Sever's Disease
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Sever's Disease
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Goez?

    Jul 02, 2019
    I couldn't be more pleased with Dr Goez. As a teacher, I ALWAYS do my homework when selecting a doctor, and what I found when researching Dr. Goez was impressive. He has over 25 years in practice, but he uses the most modern, minimally-invasive scientifically proven techniques available today. He is the Director of Podiatry and Orthopedic Surgery at South Nassau Communities Hospital, and he’s ranked as a Master Surgeon by Hyprocure, the manufacturer of implants used to correct fallen arches. He teaches other doctors to perform this corrective procedure as well as performing it himself and other minimally-invasive surgical procedures that heal more quickly with less pain than the traditional methods. I came to Dr. Goez with fallen arches, 2 hammer toes, a bunion, and I needed Achilles tendon lengthening. The doctor I visited previously was going to perform surgery for these conditions in separate operations. On 6/28/2019 Dr. Goez successfully corrected them all at once!
    L. Puryear, Queens, N.Y. — Jul 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Juan Goez, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Juan Goez, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Goez to family and friends

    Dr. Goez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Goez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Juan Goez, DPM.

    About Dr. Juan Goez, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770515488
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nycpm & Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Goez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goez has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Juan Goez, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.