Dr. Juan Goez, DPM
Overview
Dr. Juan Goez, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lawrence, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Locations
Arsenio Medical215 Rockaway Tpke, Lawrence, NY 11559 Directions (516) 804-2291
Juan C.Goez, DPM72 Guy Lombardo Ave, Freeport, NY 11520 Directions (516) 804-2291
Juan Goez, DPM2428 Merrick Rd, Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 804-2291
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn't be more pleased with Dr Goez. As a teacher, I ALWAYS do my homework when selecting a doctor, and what I found when researching Dr. Goez was impressive. He has over 25 years in practice, but he uses the most modern, minimally-invasive scientifically proven techniques available today. He is the Director of Podiatry and Orthopedic Surgery at South Nassau Communities Hospital, and he’s ranked as a Master Surgeon by Hyprocure, the manufacturer of implants used to correct fallen arches. He teaches other doctors to perform this corrective procedure as well as performing it himself and other minimally-invasive surgical procedures that heal more quickly with less pain than the traditional methods. I came to Dr. Goez with fallen arches, 2 hammer toes, a bunion, and I needed Achilles tendon lengthening. The doctor I visited previously was going to perform surgery for these conditions in separate operations. On 6/28/2019 Dr. Goez successfully corrected them all at once!
About Dr. Juan Goez, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1770515488
Education & Certifications
- Nycpm & Affiliated Hospitals
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goez has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goez speaks Italian and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.