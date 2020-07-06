See All Hand Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Juan Giugale, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital and UPMC St. Margaret.

Dr. Giugale works at Greater Pittsburgh Orthopaedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Greater Pittsburgh Orthopaedic Associates Inc.
    5820 CENTRE AVE, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 661-5500
    Monday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny Valley Hospital
  • UPMC St. Margaret

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
De Quervain's Disease
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Trigger Finger
De Quervain's Release
Dupuytren's Contracture
Fracture Care
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 06, 2020
    Dr. Giugale performed a De Quervain's release surgery on my wrist in August 2019. I couldn't be happier with the results of the procedure, my pain is gone. The entire experience from the office visits pre and post operation were great. I would highly recommend Dr. Giugale, he is a great doctor who seemed to genuinely care about his patients.
    Dave S — Jul 06, 2020
    About Dr. Juan Giugale, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1073876835
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia
