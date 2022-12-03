Overview

Dr. Juan Garza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Garza works at Heart & Vascular Institute of Texas in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.