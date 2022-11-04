Overview

Dr. Juan Garcia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen and Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Harlingen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.