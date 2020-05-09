Dr. Juan Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Garcia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Universidad Catolica De Cordoba and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology Associates of Tampa3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 615-8088
AdventHealth Medical Group Heart Care at Carrollwood7001 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 10, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 558-8828
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Garcia is an excellent Doctor. I have been under his care for years now, and would recommend him to anyone looking for a great cardiology physician.
About Dr. Juan Garcia, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1477629004
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ga Hosp & Cli, Cardiovascular Diseases Sinai-Grace Hosp/Grace Hosp, Internal Medicine
- DWIGHT DAVID EISENHOWER MEDICAL CENTER
- Universidad Catolica De Cordoba
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
