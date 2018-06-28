Overview

Dr. Juan Garcia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Garcia works at Miami Cardiovascular Specialsts in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.