Dr. Juan Frontera, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Juan Frontera, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Port Huron.
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.20952 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 771-4820
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.11051 Hall Rd Ste 200, Utica, MI 48317 Directions (586) 254-5759
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.1202 Walton Blvd Ste 211, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 650-4699
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.11052 Hall Rd Ste 200, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Port Huron
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
At 42, I was diagnosed with kidney cancer and Dr. frontera was my doctor and surgeon. He was amazing. Wonderful bedside manner. Great doctor!
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- University of Puerto Rico
Dr. Frontera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frontera accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frontera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frontera has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frontera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frontera speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Frontera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frontera.
