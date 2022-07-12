Overview

Dr. Juan Frontera, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Frontera works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Utica, MI, Rochester Hills, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.