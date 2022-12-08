Dr. Juan Ferreris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferreris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Ferreris, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Ferreris, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, North Central Baptist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Chpc Dominion Crossing21727 W Interstate 10 Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78257 Directions (210) 698-7663
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This man is one of the finest human beings I’ve ever had the pleasure to cross paths with. He has been the Dr. to all of my grandchildren and is truly dedicated to his craft unconditionally!! A special man without doubt!!
About Dr. Juan Ferreris, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1841317922
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Health Science Center University Tex Affil Hosps
- University Tex Affil Hosps
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Baylor University
Dr. Ferreris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferreris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferreris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferreris.
