Dr. Juan Favetto, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (129)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Juan Favetto, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.

Dr. Favetto works at Bluegrass Orthopaedics, PSC in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Bluegrass Orthopaedics
    3480 Yorkshire Medical Park, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 263-5140
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 129 ratings
    Patient Ratings (129)
    5 Star
    (115)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 03, 2022
    Dr Favetto is PHENOMENAL! He takes his time and listens, performs thorough exam and completely explains the diagnosis and the treatment (if needed). His staff is polite and courteous, clean office and online registration and in person checking in was a breeze. X-ray was requested at visit and that to was done with simple and quick ease. Only thing that I could not rate as “excellent” was having to wait 1 month for an appointment, but that’s acceptable when seeing such a PHENOMENAL Specialist!!!
    RP — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Juan Favetto, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1942294236
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Louisville School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Favetto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Favetto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Favetto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Favetto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Favetto works at Bluegrass Orthopaedics, PSC in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Favetto’s profile.

    Dr. Favetto has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Favetto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    129 patients have reviewed Dr. Favetto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Favetto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Favetto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Favetto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

