Overview

Dr. Juan Favetto, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Favetto works at Bluegrass Orthopaedics, PSC in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.