Dr. Juan Favetto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Favetto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Favetto, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Favetto, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.
Dr. Favetto works at
Locations
-
1
Bluegrass Orthopaedics3480 Yorkshire Medical Park, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-5140Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Favetto?
Dr Favetto is PHENOMENAL! He takes his time and listens, performs thorough exam and completely explains the diagnosis and the treatment (if needed). His staff is polite and courteous, clean office and online registration and in person checking in was a breeze. X-ray was requested at visit and that to was done with simple and quick ease. Only thing that I could not rate as “excellent” was having to wait 1 month for an appointment, but that’s acceptable when seeing such a PHENOMENAL Specialist!!!
About Dr. Juan Favetto, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1942294236
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville School Of Med
- Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Favetto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Favetto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Favetto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Favetto works at
Dr. Favetto has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Favetto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Favetto speaks Italian.
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Favetto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Favetto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Favetto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Favetto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.