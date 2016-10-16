Dr. Juan Estrada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estrada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Estrada, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Estrada, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center, Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.
Locations
Vanderbilt Surgical Weight Loss Murfreesboro1272 Garrison Dr Ste 309, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 895-1301
Gresham & Associates Cardiology Group Pllc2839 Highway 231 N Ste 209, Shelbyville, TN 37160 Directions (931) 685-4492
Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 405, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 875-5337
Vanderbilt Heart Murfreesboro1370 Gateway Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 895-1301
Hospital Affiliations
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
You won't find more compassionate and top notch care anywhere else.
About Dr. Juan Estrada, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estrada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estrada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estrada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estrada has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Estrada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Estrada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estrada.
